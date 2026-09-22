Month after J&K minor dies following failed abortion bid, teacher who ‘abused’ her terminated

The teacher, following his dismissal from service, now stands disqualified from future employment in any department of the J&K government.

A government school headmaster, who sexually assaulted a minor tribal girl leading to her pregnancy and subsequent death after a failed abortion bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, has been terminated from service.

Already under suspension, the teacher has been in judicial custody for the last one month, officials said, adding that he becomes the second employee to be dismissed from service by the government for their alleged involvement in the case.

Earlier, the government had terminated the services of a sanitation worker posted at the Kishtwar district hospital. According to the police, it was this worker who had helped the accused get the girl’s ultrasound done and administered abortion medication to the minor.