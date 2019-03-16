J&K: Security forces, militants exchange fire in Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the police said on Saturday. The area has been cordoned off and searches were being carried out to track the militants, a police official said, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.

In a separate incident in Shopian, a Special Police Officer was shot at by unidentified assailants at her house Saturday. The female officer later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. A case has been registered and police have initiated a probe into the incident.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.