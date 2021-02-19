Watch: Militants open fire at police in Srinagar, one constable dead

Security forces have launched an operation to track down the assailants, the official said.

A policeman died and another was injured in an attack by militants in the Baghat area on high-security airport road on Friday, police said.

The militants shot the two policemen from close range, a police official said.

The injured policemen were taken to a hospital where one among them succumbed, police said.

They identified the slain policeman as constable Sohail.

This is the second attack in the city in the past three days.

Militants shot at and injured son of a restaurant owner in high-security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday.

The attacks in the city have come as a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the ground situation in the union territory.