J&K: Militants open fire at CRPF personnel deployed near school in Pulwama

Militants opened fire on CRPF personnel stationed at school in Drabgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported so far, ANI reported quoting the CRPF. The school was being used as an examination centre as board exams for Class 10 students commenced on Tuesday.

The militants fired 6-7 rounds at a bunker of the CRPF, who along with local police, were guarding the school. A police official said the forces too opened fire at militants in retaliation. Additional forces have been rushed to the spot and a search operation has been launched, ANI reported. EU delegation in J&K LIVE Updates

The attack comes on a day a delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived in Srinagar to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The EU MPs are the first high-level foreign delegation to Kashmir after the August 5 decision of the Centre to scrap the state’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into the Union Territories.

The EU MPs, whose visit to J&K saw the Opposition taking up cudgels against the Centre for not letting them enter the state, were escorted in bullet-proof vehicles by security personnel.

Meanwhile, there was a complete shutdown in the city and at least four people were injured in numerous clashes between protesters and security personnel in various parts of the Valley, PTI reported. People put up blockades in at least five different places in Srinagar while shops and business establishments remained shut and roads were deserted.

The firing at Pulwama comes a day after suspected militants shot dead a truck driver on Monday after he had parked his apple-laden vehicle on a road in Anantnag district. In a separate incident, at least 19 civilians were injured after militants hurled a grenade in Sopore town in north Kashmir.

Five persons, including three truckers, a fruit trader and a labourer, had earlier been killed in similar attacks this month in south Kashmir.