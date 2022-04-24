J&K: 3 LeT militants killed in second encounter in last 24 hours

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir, his first after the abrogation of Article 370, security personnel killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants after a brief gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday afternoon. This was the second encounter in south Kashmir in less than 24 hours. On Sunday morning, two militants were killed in an overnight gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

On Sunday afternoon, a joint team of J-K police, army and paramilitary forces cordond off Pahoo village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama after being tipped off about the presence of militants in the village.

As the joint team of forces were zeroing in on the target, the militants opened fire trying to break the security cordon. The joint team of forces retaliated, leading to the death of three militants.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: one more terrorist killed (total 03), affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search operation in progress. Furher details shall follow,” J-K Police tweeted.

The police is yet to ascertain the identity of the slain militants.

This is the second gunfight in south Kashmir in less than 24 hours.

On Saturday evening, a joint team of police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Mirhama village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. As the forces were cordoning off the village, militants opened fire leading to a gunfight that lasted for over 12 hours. In the gunfight, two militants were killed.

Police said that both the slain militants in Kulgam gunfight were Pakistani nationals affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Polce have identified the slain militants as Sultan Pathan and Zabihullah. Police said the two were active in south Kashmir’s Shopian-Kulgam belt in the last four years and were on their radar. Police have claimed to recover two AK rifles from the possession of the slain militants.