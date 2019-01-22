At least three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian early Thursday morning. The gunfight is underway and the searches are on.

On March 22, nine people, including a minor and eight militants, were killed in four separate encounters between the militants and security forces in the Valley, said police. While three encounters took place in north Kashmir, one took place in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A day after, the Jammu and Kashmir police had stated that six militants killed in three gunfights in Sopore, Shopian, and Baramulla were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.