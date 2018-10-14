J&K: Militants kill cop at home, two LeT terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt launched to nab the attackers. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt launched to nab the attackers. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Suspected militants killed a policeman at his home in north Kashmir’s Sopore town late on Friday night. In a separate incident, a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified gunmen reached Javeed Ahmad Lone’s home in Warpora area of Sopore late on Friday night. Lone, earlier a Special Police Officer (SPO), had been promoted as a “follower” and was posted in the nearby Singpora Parihaspora, said police.

“He was at home when three militants entered and fired at him. He was killed in front of his family,” SP, Sopore, Javid Iqbal told The Sunday Express.

Police officers said Lone had in 2011 survived an attack by militants. A police spokesperson said that he is survived by his mother, wife, a five-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son. His wife also works in police as a selection grade constable.

Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt launched to nab the attackers. But, no arrests were made. Last month, three policemen were killed after being abducted by suspected militants from their homes in south Kashmir’s Shopian. In a separate incident, one militant was gunned down during an encounter in Pulwama on Saturday.

According to Police, security forces on Saturday morning launched a search in Kangan area of Pulwama based on inputs about the presence of militants in the area. The militants fired at the security forces, leading to an encounter in which a militant identified as Shabir Ahmed Dar of Pampore was killed, said police.

A police spokesperson said Dar was associated with the LeT. “…he (Dar) was involved in attacks on Security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area…” he said. The police spokesperson said a suspect who was with the militants has been admitted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar with a bullet injury. “Police is ascertaining his identity,” he said.

