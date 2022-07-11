scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Two militants, including Jaish ‘commander’, killed in south Kashmir’s Awantipora

Officials said that a joint team of the J-K Police, Indian Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Wandakhpora village in Awantipora in the morning after inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
Updated: July 11, 2022 3:45:20 pm
The J-K Police have identified one of the killed militants as Kaiser Koka of Jaish-e-Mohammad, saying he was active in South Kashmir for the last four years. (Representational image)

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) ‘commander’ was among two militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in a village in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Monday, according to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The J-K Police have identified one of the killed militants as Kaiser Koka of Jaish-e-Mohammad, saying he was active in South Kashmir for the last four years.

“#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: #Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered.

Officials said that a joint team of the J-K Police, Indian Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Wandakhpora village in Awantipora in the morning after inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...Premium
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%Premium
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...Premium
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...

As the joint team was cordoning off the village, the militants opened indiscriminate fire and tried to break the security cordon. The security forces returned the fire leading to a gunfight during which the two militants were killed.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement