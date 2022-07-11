Two militants, including Jaish ‘commander’, killed in south Kashmir’s Awantipora

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) ‘commander’ was among two militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in a village in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Monday, according to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The J-K Police have identified one of the killed militants as Kaiser Koka of Jaish-e-Mohammad, saying he was active in South Kashmir for the last four years.

“#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: #Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered.

Officials said that a joint team of the J-K Police, Indian Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Wandakhpora village in Awantipora in the morning after inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As the joint team was cordoning off the village, the militants opened indiscriminate fire and tried to break the security cordon. The security forces returned the fire leading to a gunfight during which the two militants were killed.