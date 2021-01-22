J&K: Militants hurl grenade on police party in Kishtwar; no casualties

It has been after nearly seven months that militants have made their presence felt in Chenab Valley region as the police and security forces had killed two militants in the adjoining Doda district’s Gundna area in May last.(Representational)

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, suspected militants Friday lobbed a grenade on a police party at Dedpath village near Sinthantop on the Kishtwar-Chatroo national highway, which connects Kashmir Valley with the hilly Kishtwar district in Chenab Valley region.

While a policeman suffered a minor injury, there were no reports of any other damage as the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside. It has been after nearly seven months that militants have made their presence felt in Chenab Valley region as the police and security forces had killed two militants in the adjoining Doda district’s Gundna area in May last.

Kishtwar SSP Dr Harmeet Singh Mehta said that the police party on a vehicle were on patrol from Kishtwar to Chatroo when a grenade was lobbed on it near Dedpath. “There has been no loss of life as grenade missed the target,” he said, adding that the police have registered an FIR and launched searches in the area.