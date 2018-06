The militants targeted the vehicle of the 7th Battalion IRP The militants targeted the vehicle of the 7th Battalion IRP

Militants fired upon a security forces’ vehicle at Sempora on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday, police said. The militants targeted the vehicle of the 7th Battalion IRP and fired indiscriminately, a police official said. More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd