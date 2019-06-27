J&K: Militant killed in Tral encounter

A militant affiliated to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) was killed in an encounter between militants and security personnel in Tral forests in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Jammu & Kashmir Police said in a release that a joint cordon and search operation was launched by security forces at Branpatri area of Tral following the presence of militants in the area. “In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and the body was recovered from the encounter,” the release said.

The slain militant was identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik from Nagbal Tral in Pulwama.

“As per the police records, he was initially affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and later on was part of Zakir Musa group,” the police said.

“Several terror crime cases were registered against him including case.of Police Station Trikuta Nagar (Jammu) pertaining to the planning and making preparations for carrying out terror attacks in Jammu,” the release said.

Health officials in Tral told The Indian Express that two people with pellet injuries were brought to the hospital for treatment. Two people were injured in the clashes between stone throwing youth and security forces.c