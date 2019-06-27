Toggle Menu
J&K: Militant killed in Tral encounterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jk-militant-killed-in-tral-encounter-5801737/

J&K: Militant killed in Tral encounter

Jammu & Kashmir Police said in a release that a joint cordon and search operation was launched by security forces at Branpatri area of Tral following the presence of militants in the area.

Pulwama encounter, jammu and kashmir, J&K encounter, kashmir encounter, One militant killed, J&K army, India news, Indian express
BJP’s state general secretary Ashok Kaul demanded the arrest of Mir’s killers and asked the government to provide security to all political activists in the Kashmir valley. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

A militant affiliated to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) was killed in an encounter between militants and security personnel in Tral forests in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Jammu & Kashmir Police said in a release that a joint cordon and search operation was launched by security forces at Branpatri area of Tral following the presence of militants in the area. “In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and the body was recovered from the encounter,” the release said.

The slain militant was identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik from Nagbal Tral in Pulwama.

“As per the police records, he was initially affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and later on was part of Zakir Musa group,” the police said.

Advertising

“Several terror crime cases were registered against him including case.of Police Station Trikuta Nagar (Jammu) pertaining to the planning and making preparations for carrying out terror attacks in Jammu,” the release said.

Health officials in Tral told The Indian Express that two people with pellet injuries were brought to the hospital for treatment. Two people were injured in the clashes between stone throwing youth and security forces.c

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maldives former Vice President in Pune hospital
2 West Bengal: Woman cop accuses BJP men of molesting her during protest
3 Andhra Pradesh: Praja Vedika razed, Chandrababu Naidu’s bungalow likely target next