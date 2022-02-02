J&K: Militant killed in gunfight in Shopian

A militant was killed in a gunfight that started Wednesday morning in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. As many as 22 militants have been killed during encounter with security forces in the Kashmir Valley this year.

On Wednesday morning, a joint team of J-K Police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Nadigam village in Shopian after getting inputs about presence of militants in the village.

Police officials said that the joint team zeroed in on the target, the hiding militants opened fire and tried to escape. The joint team of forces retaliated triggering a gunfight in which one militant was killed.

Police officials said the identity of the militant is yet to be ascertained. Officials also said that military operation against the militants in going on.

The valley has seen a sudden increase in gun fights in past few months. According to official figures, 22 militants including eight foreign militants have been killed in 12 operations this year alone. Police figures reveal that of the 22 killed militants, 13 belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).