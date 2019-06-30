J&K: Militant killed in encounter in Budgam

Toggle Menu
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of Budgam district in central Kashmir Sunday morning following specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one militant was killed, the official said. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

A militant was Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them..

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one militant was killed, the official said.

He said the body has been recovered along with arms and ammunition, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.

