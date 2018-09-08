J&K: Militant killed, cop injured in attack on police picket in Anantnag

Militants attacked a police picket at Achabal late Friday night, a police official said. (Representational) Militants attacked a police picket at Achabal late Friday night, a police official said. (Representational)

A militant was killed and a policeman injured when some ultras attacked a police picket in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Saturday.

Militants attacked a police picket at Achabal late Friday night, a police official said, adding but the attack was successfully repulsed.

In retaliatory action, one militant was killed and his weapon was recovered, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is yet to be ascertained, he added.

The official said that in the shootout, a policeman sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

