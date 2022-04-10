J&K: Militant involved in recent attack on CRPF personnel killed in encounter in Srinagar

A militant involved in the recent attack on a CRPF personnel in the city was killed, while three security force personnel were injured in an encounter here on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bishember Nagar area of the city after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which the militant was killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the ultra was involved in the attack on the CRPF in Maisuma area of the city on April 4 in which a trooper of the force was killed and another was injured.

The official said militants hurled a grenade at the encounter site due to which a CRPF personnel and two policemen received splinter injuries.

The injured were shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital here.

The operation is going on and further details were awaited.