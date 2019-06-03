Toggle Menu
J&K: Militant, associate killed in valley shootout in Shopian districthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jk-militant-associate-killed-in-valley-shootout-in-shopian-district-5762360/

J&K: Militant, associate killed in valley shootout in Shopian district

The militants present inside the vehicle opened fire and were retaliated by the security forces. Police said, in retaliation, one militant identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and an “active associate” who was identified as Sajad Ahmad was killed.

jk encounter, j&k news, j&k encounter, militants killed, hizbul mujahideen, shopian, pulwama, pulwama encounter, indian army, indian express
The militants present inside the vehicle opened fire and were retaliated by the security forces in Shopian.

One militant and his associate were killed in an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

According to police, during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the security forces intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint at in mool chitragam area of Shopian district.

The militants present inside the vehicle opened fire and were retaliated by the security forces. Police said, in retaliation, one militant identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and an “active associate” who was identified as Sajad Ahmad was killed. Sajad was driving the vehicle. Both of them were resident of district Kulgam of South Kashmir.

One more militant, who was present inside the vehicle, however, managed to escape from the area due to darknenss, said police.

“Bodies of both the terrorists have been handed over to their legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities,” said a police spokesperson.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kerala’s health department activates safety protocols as Nipah scare swirls
2 Union Minister Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge of Health Ministry
3 Delhi Court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad for six weeks on medical grounds