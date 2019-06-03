J&K: Militant, associate killed in valley shootout in Shopian district

One militant and his associate were killed in an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

According to police, during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the security forces intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint at in mool chitragam area of Shopian district.

The militants present inside the vehicle opened fire and were retaliated by the security forces. Police said, in retaliation, one militant identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and an “active associate” who was identified as Sajad Ahmad was killed. Sajad was driving the vehicle. Both of them were resident of district Kulgam of South Kashmir.

One more militant, who was present inside the vehicle, however, managed to escape from the area due to darknenss, said police.

“Bodies of both the terrorists have been handed over to their legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities,” said a police spokesperson.