J&K: Mehbooba Mufti’s convoy pelted with stones, one injured

FORMER CHIEF Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s convoy was attacked with stones in Sirhama area of Anantnag district on Monday, when she was on her way to address a party convention in Bijbehara. Police said that while Mufti was unhurt, her security guard was injured.

Police officers said it was a stray incident, and a few stones were hurled at her convoy.

Later, speaking to reporters in Bijbehara, Mufti termed the Balakot air strike as a “drama”, and claimed preparations were being made for another “Balakot-like attack” on Pakistan.

“Modi Sahib has failed on every front. He tried to engineer a communal riot, he tried to engineer polarisation… After that, they did a drama of attack on Balakot,” she said.

“BJP is sensing defeat and now efforts are being made… the way the situation is being created, the way the sense of insecurity is being created among the people, it seems that preparations are being made for another Balakot-like attack so that they secure votes in the coming (phases of) elections,” she said.

“The politics right now… whether it is about an attack on Pakistan or about a hard approach towards Kashmir is vote politics and nothing else,” she said.

Responding to a question on the Pulwama attack, she said: “Mamata Banerjee, Mayawatiji have been asking why and how did the Pulwama attack happen. Such questions have come up in many minds. I think there should be an inquiry into it so that the truth comes out.”