J&K: Man held for social media rumours on Nowgam encounter

The police said the accused person “makes fake handles from time to time to peddle incorrect information on social media”.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday arrested a man for allegedly spreading social media “misinformation” on the involvement of a Srinagar resident —who is from a minority community— in a recent encounter.

Samiulllah Chraloo, 34, allegedly used fake accounts on Twitter and Facebook to claim that the Srinagar resident had connections to the operation which led to the killing of a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant at Nowgam on June 16.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Sandeep Chaudhary said at a press conference: “After the encounter, we noticed that on social media an account by the name of Urwa Andrabi on Facebook and Sana Nazki on Twitter made allegations against a… member of a minority community in Srinagar, to the effect that this person had any connections to the operation.”

The police traced both handles back to Chraloo, a resident of Chhattabal in Srinagar.

“As district police and through our interactions with civil society we have a guarantee that this family has no involvement in any anti-terror activities,” the SSP said.

“This kind of activity on social media can easily put someone’s life in danger. Such tendencies should be avoided under the garb of anonymity on social media because we have the tools to nab such individuals as we have done in this case,” Chaudhary said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

caption (pic attached): Srinagar SSP Sandeep Chaudhary at a press conference in Srinagar to announce the arrest of the man.