Toggle Menu
J-K: Man held for allegedly killing wife, critically injuring daughterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jk-man-arrested-allegedly-killing-wife-critically-injuring-daughter-rajouri-5775817/

J-K: Man held for allegedly killing wife, critically injuring daughter

Three of his relatives have also been taken into custody for questioning, sources said.

Assam news, assamese dancers, Mob molests dancers, bihu, bihu dancers, north east dancers, dancers molested, bihu function, bihu dance, assam folk dance, indian express
The accused, Kartar Chand, allegedly assaulted his wife Neelam Devi and daughter Anita Devi on Monday. (Representational Image)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and critically injuring his daughter at their residence in Kharak village in Rajouri district. Three of his relatives have also been taken into custody for questioning, sources said.

The accused, Kartar Chand, allegedly assaulted his wife Neelam Devi and daughter Anita Devi on Monday. While Neelam Devi succumbed to her injuries at Sunderbani sub-district hospital, Anita was referred to another hospital in critical condition. The police arrested Chand and seized a iron pipe purportedly used in the assault. A case has been registered at Kalakote police station and further probe is underway.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi Police makes first arrest in ex-CJI RM Lodha online fraud case
2 High security cell kept ready in Mumbai prison for Nirav Modi
3 Three elderly passengers on board Kerala Express die of heatstroke