J-K: Man held for allegedly killing wife, critically injuring daughter

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and critically injuring his daughter at their residence in Kharak village in Rajouri district. Three of his relatives have also been taken into custody for questioning, sources said.

The accused, Kartar Chand, allegedly assaulted his wife Neelam Devi and daughter Anita Devi on Monday. While Neelam Devi succumbed to her injuries at Sunderbani sub-district hospital, Anita was referred to another hospital in critical condition. The police arrested Chand and seized a iron pipe purportedly used in the assault. A case has been registered at Kalakote police station and further probe is underway.