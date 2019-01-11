J&K: Major, jawan killed in IED explosion in Nowshera sector

An army officer and a jawan were killed in IED explosion near LoC in Jammu Kashmir’s Nowshera sector of Rajouri district Friday evening.

Identifying the deceased officer as Major S. G. Nair, sources told The Indian Express that a jawan was also injured. He has been hospitalised.

Pointing out that two explosions took place near Roopmati forward post in Pukkharni area, sources said that the first explosion took place at 4.30 pm and another around 6 pm. The IEDs were suspected to have been planted by militants from across the LoC.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an army porter was killed in firing from across the LoC in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.