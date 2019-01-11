Toggle Menu
J&K: Major, jawan killed in IED explosion in Nowshera sectorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jk-major-jawan-killed-in-ied-explosion-in-nowshera-sector-5534180/

J&K: Major, jawan killed in IED explosion in Nowshera sector

Pointing out that two explosions took place near Roopmati forward post in Pukkharni area, sources said that the first explosion took place at 4.30 pm and another around 6 pm.

J-K: Army major, BSF head constable injured as Pak resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC
Identifying the deceased officer as Major S. G. Nair, sources said that a jawan was also injured. He has been hospitalised. (Representational Image)

An army officer and a jawan were killed in IED explosion near LoC in Jammu Kashmir’s Nowshera sector of Rajouri district Friday evening.

Identifying the deceased officer as Major S. G. Nair, sources told The Indian Express that a jawan was also injured. He has been hospitalised.

Pointing out that two explosions took place near Roopmati forward post in Pukkharni area, sources said that the first explosion took place at 4.30 pm and another around 6 pm. The IEDs were suspected to have been planted by militants from across the LoC.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an army porter was killed in firing from across the LoC in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Eye on elections, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu doubles pension for 54 lakh people
2 Baby decapitated inside womb at Rajasthan govt centre; two male nurses suspended
3 Kerala now has India's tallest Shiva lingam