J&K: Magisterial probe ordered into Sopore ‘custody death’

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged custodial death of a 23-year-old man in Sopore.

Baramulla District Magistrate G N Itoo appointed Baramulla Additional District Magistrate Mohd Ahsan Mir as the inquiry officer and asked him to submit the report within 20 days.

“Whereas allegations are levelled against Sopore police for custodial killing of the subject (Irfan Ahmad Dar)… Whereas there was huge outcry in Sopore and even it was reported in media that the deceased was picked up by Sopore police… Whereas to find out the truth, it has become expedient to Institute magisterial inquiry into the incident,” the inquiry order read.

Dar’s death had sparked protests in Kashmir, and political parties had demanded action in the matter.

The police said that Dar, a militant overground worker, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and two hand grenades were recovered from him. They said that he escaped from custody and his body was found later.

However, his family alleged it was “murder in custody”. The family also rejected the police claim that Dar was a militant overground worker or that anything was recovered from him.

