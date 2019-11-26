J&K: Lt Governor orders restoration of Tral shrine after blaze, says guilty will be punished

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu Tuesday condemned the fire incident at Kounsarbal (Krusbal) Mohalla, Old Tral Township in which miscreants set ablaze a shrine adjacent to a mosque late on Monday.

Murmu said such acts are designed to create unrest among the people, adding perpetrators will be brought to book. Police have already launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm and not get swayed by any rumour-mongering or by any inimical element.

The L-G has directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to strengthen the security of shrines across Jammu and Kashmir. He also directed the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir to take immediate measures to restore the Tral shrine.