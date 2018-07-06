J&K: Lt General Ranbir Singh inspects forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh interacted with the troops and exhorted them to be vigilant. (PTI Photo/File) Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh interacted with the troops and exhorted them to be vigilant. (PTI Photo/File)

Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh on Friday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri sector to review situation on ground and the operational preparedness. A defence ministry spokesperson said that the Army Commander interacted with the troops and exhorted them to be vigilant. He also complimented their high standards of professionalism.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces in a joint operation on Thursday evening smashed a militant hideout in Poonch district’s Mendhar area and seized huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives from there. The hideout, a cave in forests at Beri Rakh, nearly 5 kms from Mendhar town, appeared to be an old one and not in use by militants since long, sources said.

The seized material included two AK 56 rifles along with 27 magazines and 1150 rounds, three pistols along with two magazines and 63 rounds, 11 tiffin IEDs, 46 PIKA rounds, 20 detonators, three RPG rounds, four Chinese hand grenades, one bayonet, two Map sheet AIMPL, three identity cards, seven communication sets, one code sign, one wallet, 17 Pakistani currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 and eight of Rs 1000, one photograph, two slings, two diaries, one water bottle and two carry bags.

