J&K lockdown puts curbs on media, says apex court petitioner Bhasin

Journalists in Jammu and Kashmir are intimidated by the prevailing situation in the Valley and fearful of authorities monitoring their movement, email, and phone calls, said Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of Kashmir Times, who has petitioned the Supreme Court against the communication blockade in Kashmir as a violation of Article 19, which guarantees the freedom of speech and expression.

Advertising

Bhasin was speaking Thursday at the Mumbai Press Club on the subject “Media in Kashmir.”

“The communication blockade has made it extremely difficult for journalists. There are no editorials… columns have disappeared and instead, there are articles on how to clean your homes, how to pray, about how technology is not necessary for everything. The official version is that everything is normal in the Valley,” said Bhasin.

Kashmir Times, where Bhasin works, is Jammu-based and was launched by her father, the late Ved Bhasin. “We don’t know what is happening on the other side,” she said. The Srinagar edition of the paper has not been published since August 5. Bhasin said clamping down internet is denying people of their fundamental rights.

Advertising

The discussion was moderated by Resident Editor of The Indian Express, Nirupama Subramanian.

Aspi Chinnoy, Constitutional lawyer, questioned the legality of the communication blockade and detentions of politicians and others. “The government cannot move against the entire populous of a state and then say it is for public order. What is worrying is that our institutions are not coping with it as they should have. There is no question asked from the court to the government under what law this has been done.”