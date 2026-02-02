200 units of free power for 2.23 lakh J&K families: J&K LG Sinha greenlights NC’s big poll promise

In a major boost to the ruling National Conference’s key poll promise made during the 2024 Assembly elections, the Centre has approved the Jammu and Kashmir government’s project to provide 200 units of free electricity to 2.23 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families in the Union Territory.

“On the recommendation of J&K government, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, GoI, has accorded approval to a project for providing 200 free units of electricity to 2.23 lakh AAY families of Jammu and Kashmir under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna–Utility Led Aggregation (ULA) model,” Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said in his address on the opening day of the Budget Session here Monday, adding that it would be implemented soon.

Providing 200 units of free electricity to every household was among the National Conference’s key electoral promises. In the last Budget, the government had proposed initiating the scheme by first extending the benefit to AAY families.

Highlighting structural changes in the power sector, the Lt Governor said major hydropower projects — Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar and Ratle– with a combined capacity of 3,014 MW are under active execution. Over the past five years, 5,708 MVA has been added to the distribution sector and 4,239 MVA to the transmission sector, he added.

The installation of smart prepaid meters is being carried out in mission mode, with 10.44 lakh meters already installed and 100 per cent coverage targeted by 2026–27. This has led to a 9 percent reduction in losses and a 16 per cent increase in revenue realisation, he said.

Parallelly, solarisation of government buildings and households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is strengthening the Union Territory’s renewable energy footprint. More than 6,700 government buildings and over 16,800 households have been solarised, reducing power costs and enhancing energy security, he added.

Terming tourism a vital pillar of J&K’s economy, the Lt Governor said 1.78 crore tourists visited the Union Territory in 2025 despite challenges posed by security-related incidents and natural calamities. Recognising tourism as a lifeline, the government undertook confidence-building measures, improved facilitation and strengthened coordination with stakeholders.

Special efforts were made to revive pilgrim tourism in Jammu, adventure tourism in Kashmir, and eco-tourism in tribal and border areas to ensure equitable regional growth, he said.

The government will introduce a major project for sustainable development of emerging tourist destinations through public funding and private participation to expand the tourism footprint. This will generate employment and ensure benefits reach remote and unexplored areas, with focus on new destinations, homestays, rural and border tourism, and community participation, he added.

The first-ever chrysanthemum garden, ‘Bagh-e-Gul-e Dawood’, was opened to tourists in October 2025. With over 50 varieties, the garden aims to position Kashmir as a year-round destination and attract tourists during the lean autumn season.

The Kashmir Marathon has emerged as a flagship initiative to position the region as a sports and wellness destination. After its debut in 2024, the 2025 edition attracted over 1,000 runners, including athletes from 11 countries. The maiden Jammu Marathon is scheduled for March 2026.

He described Jammu and Kashmir as among the fastest-growing States/UTs, with GST revenue rising from Rs 8,064 crore in 2023–24 to Rs 8,586 crore in 2024–25, while power tariff revenue increased by 16 percent.