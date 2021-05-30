J&K launches survey of nomadic population

The first survey to be conducted through the next three months will be followed by documentation and issuance of smart cards containing each person’s details.

Jammu and Kashmir Saturday launched a survey of its migratory and tribal population to help nomadic communities access schemes and development programmes.

Several districts have appointed nodal officers and constituted teams for the project. A budget of Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for the survey which will cover both nomadic people and under-developed tribal pockets in the Union Territory.

Tribal Affairs Department Administrative Secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the administration is initiating a series of welfare measures for the migratory population with a focus on education, health, livelihood, convenience of migration and improvement in livestock farming practices, among other aims.

