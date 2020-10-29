J&K land laws: Congress slams changes, guarded on Article 370

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

A day after the Centre allowed outsiders to purchase urban or non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress Wednesday slammed the move but signalled cautiously that it was not questioning the abrogation of Article 370.

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi sought to draw a distinction between the revocation of Article 370 and the government’s decision on land.

He spoke about “three compartments” in the context of Jammu and Kashmir. “There is a revocation of (Article) 370 issue, there is a statehood-versus-UT issue, and there is a land issue. The Congress has opposed the last two categorically. The CWC resolution makes it clear.”

“Now this new land issue.. it does not follow elementary cannons of participatory democracy… you are doing the politics of obstinacy, of domination.”

Asking whether the government held any dialogue with the people before the decision, Singhvi said, “The answer will be zero… even the minimal safeguards on this subject of land which are found in several other states in India… they are also not here.”

