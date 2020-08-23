J&K L-G urges timely completion of Katra-Banihal railway line

Manoj Sinha was chairing a meeting at the civil secretariat here to review the progress of work on the 272-km long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line being built at the cost of Rs 27,949 crore. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday asked railway authorities to complete the remaining work on the Katra-Banihal railway line by August 15, 2022.

The Katra-Banihal section will have the world’s highest railway bridge on the Chenab river at a height of 359 metres, as well as the country’s first cable-stayed railway bridge in Reasi district.

Sinha was chairing a meeting at the civil secretariat here to review the progress of work on the 272-km long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line being built at the cost of Rs 27,949 crore. The direction came after he was informed that 161 km of rail lines between Katra and Banihal has been commissioned.

J&K admin demolishes buildings in Samba

The Union Territory administration on Saturday demolished a number of structures in Samba district’s Birpur area, as part of a drive against encroachments on state and forest land.

A farm house, a hot-mix plant and a crusher were among the demolished structures. All three were in the name of partnership firm ‘SSS’, as per Samba SSP Shakti Pathak.

The SSP said the firm’s legal documents will be examined to trace its partners. He added there had been various complaints about incidents of land grabbing. ENS

