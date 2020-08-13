J&K L-G Manoj Sinha assures civic body members better security after attacks

L-G Manoj Sinha released several coffee table books on development efforts in J&K, in Srinagar. (Source: Twitter@dpirjk)

In his first public event since taking over as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday addressed sarpanches and urban local body representatives at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre at Srinagar.

In the wake of recent attacks on sarpanches in Kashmir, the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor said their security arrangements will be reviewed again since their safety is the responsibility of the government. He also pitched for accelerating the pace of development in the region.

“Whatever is possible has been done and reviewed and we will try to make the best possible arrangements for them. We also need to be careful. However, I will not discuss those precautions in public. We will make sure these recommendations reach you,” Sinha said.

At the event titled ‘Synergy – progress through people’, the Lieutenant Governor said, “a new beginning of change” has been witnessed by Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory administration is trying to push the agenda of development forward. “J&K’s development and the welfare of its people is the topmost priority of the Central and the UT Government,” he added.

Addressing the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Sinha said, “Let us all come together to fulfil Gandhiji’s dream of rural empowerment and reach out to the masses with the common objective i.e equitable development.”

Emphasising that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have “high expectations”, he called for committed efforts from all the stakeholders to meet their expectations. “The UT of J&K has no parallel in terms of resources and natural beauty, and all we need is to put in coordinated efforts to reach the new heights of development,” he added.

