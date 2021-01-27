J&K L-G interacts with applicants to resolve problems

Continuing the Union Territory administration’s drive to bring reforms in public grievance redress mechanism by making it more robust and responsive, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday held the fourth round of the LG’s ‘Mulaqaat – Live Public Grievance Hearing – at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.

During the two-hour programme, Sinha interacted with 22 applicants, randomly selected from across the UT, through videoconferencing and addressed problems they face.

In one case, an applicant told the L-G about shortage of raw material for making pottery and saving his ancestral trade, to which Sinha directed the deputy commissioner (DC) concerned to resolve the issue on priority and assured the potter that all necessary support would be given to him by the UT administration.

Similarly, a public health entrepreneur who has set up a hospital raised the issues of extension of benefits under related schemes. Lauding the applicant’s efforts, Sinha assured him all possible assistance under the UT’s initiatives such as J&K Healthcare Investment Policy and New Industrial Scheme.

In another instance, Sinha, on being told about the issue of allotment of land to set up composite regional centre by a social activist, directed the DC concerned to identify land for the scheme. He also assured the applicant that the matter would be taken up with the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for early redress.

Earlier, Secretary (Public Grievances) Simrandeep Singh briefed the Lt Governor on the status of grievances and measures taken to improve the efficiency of the grievance redress system.