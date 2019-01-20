J&K: Kupwara woman delivers on road, baby dies

The preliminary inquiry by Jammu and Kashmir health officials has found that Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) was not followed by an on-duty doctor, forcing a pregnant woman from a village in Kupwara district to deliver on the road.

The incident happened at Srinagar’s Lal Ded Hospital, which is the largest government maternity facility in the Valley. Doctors at the hospital did not allow the woman to stay at the hospital overnight and refused to admit her Thursday.

“The doctor (on-duty) gave her statement today before the inquiry committee and she accepted that she did not follow SOP in the case. She misjudged the situation,” said Dr Farhat Jabeen, head of the Department Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar.

She said that the doctor, who is a senior postgraduate doctor at GMC, has now been attached with Principal GMC, Srinagar. Sources said that the doctor has been relieved from duties at Lal Ded Hospital.

Dr Shabir Siddique, Lal Ded Hospital Medical Superintendent, said that the inquiry was conducted swiftly and the report concluded that “the doctor on duty went against the SOP for referrals by not admitting the patient.” As per SOP, a patient coming in the evening from a distant place has to be kept at the hospital overnight.

Kashmir Divisional commissioner Baseer Khan on Saturday said that an order has been issued to the Principal/Dean of the Government Medical College seeking a report in two days so that “appropriate action is taken”.

Suraya Begum delivered a girl Thursday in Srinagar, after she was denied admission at the hospital. The incident triggered outrage in the Valley Saturday, with leaders of all mainstream political parties demanding a probe and action.