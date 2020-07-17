scorecardresearch
Friday, July 17, 2020
J&K: Three JeM militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that the slain militants belong to JeM outfit and their identification is yet to be done. The officer said that three army personnel were also injured in the operation.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Updated: July 17, 2020 10:05:41 am
Kulgam encounter, jammu and kashmir encounter, J&K encounter, three JeM militants killed, Indian Army, Three army personnel were also injured in the operation. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Three JeM militants were killed in a gunbattle with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday morning. Three army personnel were also injured in the operation.

Police officials said that an encounter broke in Nagnad-Chimmer area of Kulgam district after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the area on Friday morning

“Another #unidentified #terrorist killed (total 03). #Incriminating materials including #arms & #ammunition recovered. Search going on,” Kashmir Police zone said on Twitter.

According to the army, joint Operation was launched today early morning on police inputs. “Cordon was laid and contact established. Firefight ensued,” said an army official.

