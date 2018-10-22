Kulgam encounter: Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for resolution of Kashmir issue

“It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN SC resolutions & the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Pakistan PM Imran Khan said. (File) “It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN SC resolutions & the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Pakistan PM Imran Khan said. (File)

A day after six civilians were killed after an explosive went off at an encounter site in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan “condemned the killings of innocent Kashmiris”. Taking to Twitter, Khan said, “Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces. It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN SC resolutions & the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

On Sunday, six civilians were killed in an explosion at an unsanitised encounter site at Laroo in the south Kashmir district. Prior to this, three militants were gunned down by the security forces during the encounter.

According to health officials, more than 30 people were injured in the explosion and the clashes between stone-throwing youths and security forces when the encounter was underway.

To protest against the deaths, separatists in the Valley, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership, has called for a shutdown today. The announcement for the strike was made by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd