J&K: Militants abduct, kill ex-SPO in Shopian; 12 abducted since November 15

SUSPECTED MILITANTS abducted and killed a former Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police in Shopian district of South Kashmir Friday evening. Police sources told The Indian Express that the bullet-riddled body of the former SPO, identified as Basharat Ahmad, was found in Nikloora area.

A police statement issued late Friday night said that three civilians — including Basharat — were abducted “forcibly by terrorists” from Reban area of Shopian earlier in the day. “Two of them were set free. However, police retrieved the body of Basharat Ahmad from village Nikloora in Pulwama. His body was handed over to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities,” said the statement.

Basharat and the two others — Reyaz Ahmad and Zahid Ahmad — were all residents of Reban.

Twelve people have been abducted since November 15. All of the abductions have taken place in Shopian district. The abductions have come as a new challenge for security agencies in the Valley.

Of the 12 people abducted by militants, two were killed and rest were released. The militants have claimed that they have been abducting youth who have links with security forces.