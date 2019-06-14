J-K: Four journalists roughed up by police while covering encounter in Pulwama

Toggle Menu
One of the journalists who was beaten by police personnel at the encounter site in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in Pulwama told The Indian Express that he had reached the spot around 10 am and while he was doing his job, J&K policemen came and started beating the journalists who were present on the spot.

The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) has condemned the police action. (PTI Photo/Representational)

Four photo and video journalists were allegedly beaten and their cameras were snatched by J&K Police personnel when they were covering an encounter which broke out in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning.

The Kashmir Press club (KPC) has condemned the police action.

“My cameras were taken away by the police men and were returned after an hour. We kept telling them we are doing our job, but they didn’t listen,” he said.

In a statement, Kashmir Press Club (KPC) on Friday condemned the assault and seizure of cameras of photojournalists.

While demanding action against the accused security forces personnel responsible for the act, KPC reiterated its concern about difficulties faced by journalists working in Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir SP Pani was not available for comments. A senior J&K police officer in South Kashmir said that they are looking into the matter. The KPC while quoting a photojournalist said, “The officer hurled abused, thrashed and seized our cameras. An hour later, our equipment was returned to us.”

“KPC urged the Governor’s administration and in particular the higher up in the police force to investigate the matter and act against those found responsible for it,” the KPC statement said.

Two militants were also killed in the Awantipora encounter today, police said.

