J&K journalist alleges hospital negligence led to his babies’ death

A journalist has written an open letter to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik alleging that medical negligence at Lal Ded Hospital in Srinagar led to the death of his two newborn babies.

“I was wronged of this blessing at government LD hospital by some unprofessional people. Sympathy, empathy or even principles to save lives meant nothing on the dreadful night of June 28…” journalist Abid Soffi wrote in the letter. Hospital authorities said they had not received any complaint.

According to Soffi, his wife started having contractions on the night of June 28. “To make sure my wife was alright I decided to take her to LD Hospital, a decision I will have to live with for the rest of my life. The doctors on duty asked her to lie on the bed and without any test… declared that both the babies have died.” He claimed that when his “wife said she can still feel the movement of the children. she was slapped and asked to shut up or leave the hospital and die”.

Thereafter, Soffi said, his wife was taken to the labour ward. “The first baby was delivered at around 0030 hours on June 29 and he was alive. It was only after a junior doctor insisted, the baby (wrapped in a cloth) was taken to the ICU for children. The second baby was delivered and he too was alive. He was also taken to the ICU.”

Later, Soffi said, he was informed that both the infants were dead.

He said that after the last rites were performed, he approached the Medical Superintendent of Lal Ded Hospital, “who looked at the file of my wife and asked if there was a second part to the file”.

“Then the lady doctor said the babies were born premature and I should be relieved that they are dead or else if they survived and had complications, I would have had to face difficulties.” Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Shabir Siddiqui told The Indian Express that he has not received any complaint, but that Soffi met him in his office. “If he (Soffi) comes up with a complaint, we will form a medical board to investigate the matter,” he said, adding that it was a premature delivery case.

Meanwhile, the J&K State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter.

Saying an investigation was required, Soffi requested the governor to intervene in all cases where families have claimed death due to negligence at the hospital.

Reacting to Soffi’s letter, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said, “This is shocking Abid. I will put in my own efforts at every level possible to ensure the tragedy you, your wife & the rest of your family have had to face isn’t repeated. I can’t begin to imagine how you must be feeling. May Allah grant your babies Jannat.”