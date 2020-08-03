scorecardresearch
Monday, August 03, 2020
J&K: Jawan goes missing in Kulgam, his burnt vehicle found

Officials said they suspect he might have been kidnapped by militants, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: August 3, 2020 10:07:36 am
J&K, Kulgam district, Army jawan missing in kulgam, kulgam news, jawan missing in J&K, Indian Express Security personnel in Kulgam district in June 2020. (Express Photo/File)

A Territorial Army (TA) jawan has gone missing and his vehicle was found burnt in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The officials suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants.

A vehicle registered in the name of Muzzaffar Manzoor, a resident of Shopian district, was set ablaze by unknown persons at Rambhama area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late Sunday night, the officials said.

They said Manzoor serves in the Territorial Army and could not be contacted.

The officials said they suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

