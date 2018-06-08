J&K: Army jawan injured in militant attack near LoC, succumbs to injuries

Army Jawan injured in J&K militant attack, dies. (Representational) Army Jawan injured in J&K militant attack, dies. (Representational)

An Army jawan, injured in a militant attack on an Army patrol near the Line of Control in Keran Sector of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday, succumbed to injuries, the Army said Friday.

Sepoy Sukhwinder Singh (26) and another jawan sustained bullet injuries during a standoff attack by militants along the LoC in Keran while they were patrolling forward areas ahead of the fence. While the injured were provided immediate first aid, Singh was later evacuated to Army’s 92 Base Hospital here, where he succumbed to injuries late night Thursday, an Army official said.

A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said the Army paid befitting tribute to Singh in a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh cantonment here. Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, along with Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt and all ranks paid homage to the jawan on behalf of a proud nation, the spokesman said.

He said representatives from other security agencies also joined in paying their last respects to Singh. Singh had joined the Army in 2012 and belonged to village Hakamsingwala of Bhagta Bhaika Tehsil in Bathinda district of Punjab. He is survived by his parents and two brothers.

His mortal remains would be flown for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, the spokesman said, adding in this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the jawan and remains committed to their dignity and well being.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App