Toggle Menu
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K’s Kulgamhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jk-jammu-kashmir-encounter-militants-security-forces-kulgam-5535675/

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K’s Kulgam

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Katpora area of Yaripora in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there in the evening, a police official told PTI.

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Kulgam
The gunfight was on when the last reports came in, the official said, adding further details are awaited. (Representational Image)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Katpora area of Yaripora in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there in the evening, a police official told PTI.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces.

The gunfight was on when the last reports came in, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UP: 16 students, 2 women injured after gas cylinder of school van explodes
2 Shah Faesal could serve better as IAS officer rather than politician: J-K Governor
3 Engage with Health min to integrate AYUSH system, modern medicine: Par panel to AYUSH min