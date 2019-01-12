Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K’s Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, police said.

Advertising

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Katpora area of Yaripora in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there in the evening, a police official told PTI.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces.

The gunfight was on when the last reports came in, the official said, adding further details are awaited.