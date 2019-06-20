J&K Jamaat ban case: Tribunal begins hearing, govt seeks in-camera proceedings

The J&K government sought in-camera proceedings and redaction of witnesses as a three-day hearing against the ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami (Jammu and Kashmir) began before the Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The court allowed both the applications by the government.

As the hearing began, the government asked the Tribunal to order in-camera hearing and redaction of witnesses (protection against the identification of witnesses).

As the Tribunal allowed both the appeals, two senior officials of the state government who had submitted their affidavits deposed for cross-examination. A third government official, who has filed an affidavit, would be cross-examined on Thursday.

The Tribunal has also issued a notification saying that anybody among the public can come and depose before them. An official said that the Tribunal has received one affidavit from an individual who is ready to depose.

The hearing at the Tribunal that is presided over by Delhi High Court judge Justice Chander Shekhar would continue on Thursday.

In February, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification banning the socio-political organisation under section 3 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

In its notification, the Home Ministry had cited a host of reasons for declaring the organisation as a banned outfit.

“JeI is in close touch with militant outfits and is supporting extremism and militancy in J&K and elsewhere,” the notification read. “JeI is supporting claims for secession and supporting terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose.”

The notification had further said that the organisation is “involved in anti-national and subversive” activities in the country “intending to cause disaffection”.