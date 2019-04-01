Jaish operative carrying reward of Rs 2 lakh arrested in Srinagar

Toggle Menu
A resident of Kupwara in Kashmir, Lone was wanted in a case in which the Delhi High Court had issued non-bailable warrants against him. He on the run since 2015.

Lone was wanted in a case in which the Delhi High Court had issued non-bailable warrants against him. (Photo: ANI)

A Jaish-e-Mohammad operative was arrested in Srinagar on Monday, said police.

The special cell of Delhi Police nabbed Faiyaz Ahmad Lone who carries a reward of Rs 2 lakh.

A resident of Kupwara in Kashmir, Lone was wanted in a case in which the Delhi High Court had issued non-bailable warrant against him. He was on the run since 2015. More details are awaited.

Faiyaz Ahmad Lone is a resident of Kupwara. (Photo: ANI)

On March 22, the special cell of Delhi Police had arrested 27-year-old Sajjad Khan from near Lajpat Nagar market in New Delhi. Khan, police said, was a “close aide” of the mastermind behind the Pulwama attack on February 14.

