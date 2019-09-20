J&K Investor Summit postponed to next year

The Jammu and Kashmir government has postponed the J&K Investor Summit to next year. The summit was earlier scheduled to be held from October 12-14 this year

A state government release said the decision came at a meeting of State Administrative Council, chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik, after taking note of the level of preparedness. In consultation with the Union government, the government decided to reschedule the investors summit so as to give the Industries and Commerce Department reasonable time for making necessary preparationsfor the summit.

The SAC decided that the new dates for holding the Investor Summit will be finalised in consultation with the Centre, keeping in view the policy work completion, logistics, climatic conditions, the schedule of Parliament for Winter Session and Budget Session, national and international events, and major festivals.

The decision has also been taken to allow completion of all policy revisions by the state and the Centre, further deliberations with prospective investors, and other logistics related to the event, the release added.