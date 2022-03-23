Decline in terror incidents, investment environment created in J&K after Article 370 abrogation: Sitharaman

Stating that the efforts to create a “normal environment” in Jammu and Kashmir have elicited good results, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that as a result of such initiatives, the union territory was attracting many investments. She attributed the positive trend to the abrogation of Article 370.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Replying to a debate on the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Upper House, the Finance Minister pointed out that the Central government has effectively removed all the impediments to the development of industrial sector in the union territory.

“Currently, a delegation from the Gulf Cooperation countries is looking at possibilities of increasing their investment in the Union Territory,” the FM added. The Union Minister also informed the Rajya Sabha that the new industrial policy and investment proposal will help J&K churn out more employment opportunities.

The Minister mentioned that people were benefiting after the implementation of 890 central laws. “Those who did not have any rights there earlier, can now get government jobs, and purchase properties,” she pointed out.

“While 250 state laws were completely repealed, 137 ones were modified for the comprehensive development of the union territory,” she added.

Elaborating on the anti-terror initiatives by the Union government, Sitharaman stated that the UT has witnessed a dip in terrorism-related incidents. She informed the Upper House that as many as 38 terrorists have been eliminated just this year. “180 terrorists, including 32 foreigners, were eliminated in 2021 and this included 42 top commanders,” she added.

Sitharaman said there has been a 33 per cent drop in infiltration in 2021, 90 per cent decrease in ceasefire violations, 61 per cent decline in terrorism related incidents, and 80 per cent fall in abductions by terrorists.

The FM also mentioned that J&K has witnessed a 16 per cent dip in recruitments by terrorist organisations.

Further, she said there was was no incident of weapon snatching in 2021 and even in 2022 so far.

Referring to J&K’s battle against the pandemic, Sitharaman stated that the union territory has managed to administer vaccines to all beneficiaries.

The Finance Minister informed the House that the government would take up de-weeding and dredging of Srinagar’s famous Dal Lake in FY 2023-24.

With inputs from PTI