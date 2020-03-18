J&K: Internet restrictions to continue

However, the directions will be reviewed again on March 26. (File Photo) However, the directions will be reviewed again on March 26. (File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Tuesday ordered continued restriction of mobile data speed citing the “security scenario” and reports by law enforcement agencies. However, the directions will be reviewed again on March 26.

The home department said the decision was taken “on consideration of the overall security and the reports of the law enforcement agencies inter-alia bringing out the necessity of speed related restrictions on mobile data services to prevent misuse of social media applications, as also taking note of recent terror activities, and non assessment of the available alternatives”.

A communication blackout was clamped down on Jammu & Kashmir on August 4. The administration allowed use of landlines on August 18 and restored postpaid mobile services on October 14. Broadband services for essential purposes were restored on January 15 and 2G internet access to whitelisted sites was allowed post January 24.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.