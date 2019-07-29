J&K: Infant succumbs to injuries sustained during Pakistan’s mortar shelling

A 13-day old male child, who was injured in Pakistan army’s mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Shahpur sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday evening, succumbed to injuries in Poonch district hospital Monday morning.

The child’s mother, 37-year-old Fatima, was breastfeeding him when a Pakistani shell landed nearby injuring both of them along with a neighbour named Mohammad Arif. Both the injured have been admitted in Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu.

“We have not told Fatima about the death of child as she may not be able to bear it,’’ said her uncle Jahangir. “She was yet to name the child,” he added.

Only a few hours earlier in the morning, there was celebration inside the house on the occasion of circumcision of the child, recalled village Sarpanch Shabir Rathore. The deceased was third child of Fatima and her husband Mohammad Qasim, a farmer, he said.

With 1,600 houses, people in Shahpur area continue to live under fear all the time as no one knows when will the firing start from across the border, village Sarpanch Shabir Rathore, informed.

This is the third time this year when there have been casualties due to Pakistani firing, Sarpanch of Shahpur panchayat said, adding that over half a dozen people had got injured in the area last year as well.

The Shahpur area, which is divided into two panchayats has a dispensary, but it is not of any help in the absence of doctors and medicines, Shabir said. On Sunday evening, the injured could not be evacuated for nearly three hours in view of continuous mortar shelling from across the LoC and when villagers managed to bring them out of the house, they had to take them on foot for nearly 10 km to reach the ambulance waiting at the nearest pucca road, he added.

“In the past ten years, there have been three surveys conducted by government agencies for constructing a road which gives safe passage to local people even in the event of Pakistani shelling. However, there has been no progress in the matter,’’ Shabir said, adding that he had also raked up the issue at a public durbar convened by Poonch deputy commissioner recently.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling in Shahpur area on Monday as well while the Indian army retaliated.