J&K: Infant injured in Pakistan shelling dies in Poonch

The 13-day-old who was injured in Pakistani mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Shahpur area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, died in a Poonch district hospital on Monday.

Fatima, 37, was feeding the boy in her house when a Pakistani shell landed nearby, injuring both of them and a neighbour, one Mohammad Arif, a driver. They are admitted in Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu. The deceased was the third child of Fatima and her husband Mohammad Qasim, a farmer, said Sarpanch Shabir Rathore.

This is the third time this year that there have been casualties in Pakistani firing, the Shahpur sarpanch said. Half a dozen people were injured in the area, where there are 1,600 houses, he added.

“We have not told Fatima about the death of the child,” said her Jahangir uncle. “She was yet to name him.”

Shahpur area, which is divided into two panchayats, has a dispensary but lacks doctors and medicines, Shabir said.

On Sunday, the injured could not be evacuated for nearly three hours because of continuous shelling.