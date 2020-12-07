J&K: Indian army repatriates two minor sisters from PoK

Laiba Zabair, 17, and Sana Zabair, 13

Army troops on Monday repatriated two girls from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Identified as Laiba Zabair, 17, and Sana Zabair, 13, both residents of village Abbasspur in Forward Kahuta tehsil, had entered Poonch on Sunday morning. Both the girls were repatriated from Chakan Da Bagh crossing point in Poonch, said Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

Before returning home, Laiba Zabair said that they were caught by army troops soon after they had inadvertently come over to this side.

“They (army) treated us well, provided us food and shelter and made efforts for their early return to the native place,” she said. “Today they are sending us back…people on this side (of the border) are very good,” she added.

