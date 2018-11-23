J&K: India, Pakistan hold brigade commander level flag meeting

India and Pakistan on Friday participated in a brigade commander level flag meeting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chakkan Da Bagh LoC crossing point in Poonch district. Significantly, the meeting came in the wake of exchange of small arms fire and mortar shelling at frequent intervals between two sides during the past many days. Four people including three Indian army soldiers have been killed in unprovoked Pakistani shelling in November so far.

Three days ago, two Indian soldiers were injured in unprovoked shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts. At least two shells had fallen in close vicinity to the Poonch Brigade Headquarters. The Pakistani troops had reportedly sustained heavy damage in retaliation by Indian army.

Giving details, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that the meeting took place at 11 am. The Indian delegation was led by Brigadier V S Sekhon and the Pakistan army delegation was led by Brigadier Qaiser. The meeting focused on augmenting confidence building measures, maintaining peace along the LoC and prevention of infiltration from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, he added.

The flag meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere and ended with either side assuring to adhere to the norms of 2003 ceasefire agreement and May 29 this year’s DGMO level talks, besides working towards improving the situation along the LoC, spokesperson said.