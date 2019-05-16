J&K: Indefinite curfew in Bhaderwah area of Doda district after death of villager

An indefinite curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah area of Doda district on Thursday morning as protests broke out following the murder of a 40-year-old villager by unidentified persons. Mobile internet services have been suspended as well.

Advertising

Sources said a villager, identified as Nayeem Shah, was shot dead at Nalthi bridge near Bhaderwah town during the early hours of Thursday. The killing led to protests; villagers alleged cow vigilantes were behind the murder. However, no carcass was found in the area.

A country made rifle is suspected to be used in the killing, sources added.

Meanwhile, Doda Deputy Commissioner Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray confirmed that curfew has been imposed in Bhaderwah as a precautionary measure.

Sources, however, said that mobile internet services have also been suspended across Doda district including Bhaderwah.