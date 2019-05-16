J&K: Indefinite curfew in Bhaderwah area of Doda district after death of villager

Toggle Menu
Curfew in Doda district, mobile internet services suspended as well. (Express Phot: Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

An indefinite curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah area of Doda district on Thursday morning as protests broke out following the murder of a 40-year-old villager by unidentified persons. Mobile internet services have been suspended as well.

Sources said a villager, identified as Nayeem Shah, was shot dead at Nalthi bridge near Bhaderwah town during the early hours of Thursday. The killing led to protests; villagers alleged cow vigilantes were behind the murder. However, no carcass was found in the area.

A country made rifle is suspected to be used in the killing, sources added.

Meanwhile, Doda Deputy Commissioner Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray confirmed that curfew has been imposed in Bhaderwah as a precautionary measure.

Sources, however, said that mobile internet services have also been suspended across Doda district including Bhaderwah.

