J&K: Ramban district reports first Covid-19 case

Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Thursday reported its first Covid-19 case after a person already kept at a quarantine facility was tested positive.

He was among group of 10 people who were hiding in a truck in a bid to clandestinely reach their native places in Kashmir from Delhi.

However, the truck was intercepted near Nashri on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Police had sent them, including the driver, to a quarantine facility.

Samples of all of them were sent for testing, but reports in case of others are still awaited, sources said. The person tested positive has been shifted to Jammu’s Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu, they added.

Officials are trying to trace the man’s travel history, sources said, adding that the truck which carried the person to Hiranagar was reportedly unloaded in a factory in Samba. Police have sealed the unit and quarantined 14 people working there.

This is the second such case in the union territory when local residents coming back discreetly were tested positive. Earlier on Tuesday, Kathua district had reported its first Covid-19 case after a person who was working as a labourer in Mumbai reached home after hiding in the truck and was tested positive later.

